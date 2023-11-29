The Dayton Flyers (4-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the SMU Mustangs (5-2) at Moody Coliseum on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 136.5.

Dayton vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -1.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers Betting Records & Stats

Dayton has played four games this season that have had more than 136.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Dayton's games this season has been 137.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Dayton has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Dayton was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Flyers have been at least a +100 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dayton has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Dayton vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 3 50% 73.9 143.7 63.7 131 142.5 Dayton 4 66.7% 69.8 143.7 67.3 131 133.8

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

The Flyers score an average of 69.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 63.7 the Mustangs give up.

Dayton is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Dayton vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 2-4-0 2-2 1-5-0 Dayton 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

Dayton vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Dayton 7-9 Home Record 14-2 1-10 Away Record 5-6 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.9 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.