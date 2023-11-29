Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Delaware County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Delaware County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olentangy at Fredericktown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Fredericktown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.