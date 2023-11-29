On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Dmitri Voronkov going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:40 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:54 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 11:19 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:36 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:25 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

