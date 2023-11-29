Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Fancy a wager on Gaudreau in the Blue Jackets-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 19:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Gaudreau has a goal in three of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gaudreau has a point in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Gaudreau has an assist in seven of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Gaudreau's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

There is a 42.6% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 23 Games 4 11 Points 2 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

