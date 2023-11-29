Wednesday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) and Coppin State Eagles (3-4) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kent State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Golden Flashes secured a 67-64 win over Missouri.

Kent State vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Kent State vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 70, Coppin State 59

Kent State Schedule Analysis

The Golden Flashes have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Kent State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 over Missouri (No. 123) on November 25

64-55 on the road over Louisiana (No. 189) on November 12

64-57 on the road over Xavier (No. 315) on November 21

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 12.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

12.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Mikala Morris: 10.4 PTS, 57.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 57.9 FG% Corynne Hauser: 9.8 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.8 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Bridget Dunn: 6.0 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes' -21 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.6 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per contest (277th in college basketball).

