The Coppin State Eagles (3-4) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Kent State vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up 11.4 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (69.8).

Coppin State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Kent State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.4 points.

The Golden Flashes put up just 1.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Eagles allow (63.9).

Kent State is 3-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Coppin State is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.

This season the Golden Flashes are shooting 39% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles concede.

The Eagles make 35.2% of their shots from the field, 7.5% lower than the Golden Flashes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kent State Leaders

Katie Shumate: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Mikala Morris: 10.4 PTS, 57.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 57.9 FG% Corynne Hauser: 9.8 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

9.8 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jenna Batsch: 10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Bridget Dunn: 6 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

Kent State Schedule