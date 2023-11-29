Will Kirill Marchenko Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 29?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Kirill Marchenko going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchenko stats and insights
- Marchenko has scored in seven of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
- Marchenko has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|12:11
|Away
|L 5-4
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
