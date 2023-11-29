Wednesday's contest at Truist Arena has the Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) going head-to-head against the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 75-71 win for Northern Kentucky, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 75, Robert Morris 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Kentucky (-3.9)

Northern Kentucky (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Northern Kentucky has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Robert Morris, who is 3-1-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Norse's games this season have hit the over, and two of the Colonials' games have gone over.

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse's -9 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.5 points per game (229th in college basketball) while giving up 74.0 per contest (244th in college basketball).

The 28.8 rebounds per game Northern Kentucky averages rank 326th in the nation, and are 2.5 fewer than the 31.3 its opponents pull down per contest.

Northern Kentucky makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball) while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc (328th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 33.8%.

The Norse rank 217th in college basketball with 92.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 276th in college basketball defensively with 94.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Northern Kentucky has won the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 11.5 (153rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (120th in college basketball).

