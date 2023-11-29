The Robert Morris Colonials (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League team, the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Truist Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Robinson: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)

Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 69.3 235th 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 66.8 77th 262nd 30.4 Rebounds 32.5 126th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.1 210th 150th 13.4 Assists 13.8 117th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.6 258th

