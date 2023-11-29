The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 48% of shots the Chippewas' opponents have hit.

In games Ohio State shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Buckeyes are the 151st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chippewas rank 342nd.

The Buckeyes score just 4.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Chippewas give up (74.5).

Ohio State is 4-0 when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ohio State performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game on the road.

The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.3 on the road.

Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% in home games and 36.5% when playing on the road.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule