How to Watch Ohio State vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 48% of shots the Chippewas' opponents have hit.
- In games Ohio State shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Buckeyes are the 151st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chippewas rank 342nd.
- The Buckeyes score just 4.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Chippewas give up (74.5).
- Ohio State is 4-0 when scoring more than 74.5 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ohio State performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game on the road.
- The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.3 on the road.
- Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% in home games and 36.5% when playing on the road.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 73-56
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 86-56
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Value City Arena
