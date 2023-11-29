Wednesday's game that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) against the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) at Value City Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-57 in favor of Ohio State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Columbus, Ohio

Venue: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 84, Central Michigan 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-27.2)

Ohio State (-27.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

Ohio State is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Central Michigan's 2-4-0 ATS record. The Buckeyes have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Chippewas have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.7 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per outing (77th in college basketball).

Ohio State wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It is collecting 34.3 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3 per contest.

Ohio State connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Buckeyes average 103.4 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions (117th in college basketball).

Ohio State has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (74th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.7 (228th in college basketball).

