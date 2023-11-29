Will Patrik Laine find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Laine has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Laine averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Laine recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:49 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:59 Home W 7-3
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:21 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:17 Away L 5-4
10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:59 Home W 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

