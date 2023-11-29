The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) travel to face the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

Wright State has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Raiders are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 307th.

The Raiders average 5.1 more points per game (79.2) than the Jaguars give up (74.1).

Wright State is 1-4 when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wright State fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 85.1 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game on the road.

The Raiders gave up 74.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.8).

At home, Wright State made 0.1 more threes per game (6.2) than in road games (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule