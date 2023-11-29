How to Watch Wright State vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) travel to face the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Cleveland State vs Youngstown State (6:30 PM ET | November 29)
- Robert Morris vs Northern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Green Bay vs Purdue Fort Wayne (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Oakland vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- Wright State has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 307th.
- The Raiders average 5.1 more points per game (79.2) than the Jaguars give up (74.1).
- Wright State is 1-4 when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wright State fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 85.1 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game on the road.
- The Raiders gave up 74.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.8).
- At home, Wright State made 0.1 more threes per game (6.2) than in road games (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to in road games (34.5%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Louisiana
|W 91-85
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Hofstra
|L 85-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Illinois State
|W 74-49
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/7/2023
|Bethel (IN)
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
