The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) travel to face the Wright State Raiders (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
  • Wright State has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 307th.
  • The Raiders average 5.1 more points per game (79.2) than the Jaguars give up (74.1).
  • Wright State is 1-4 when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wright State fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 85.1 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game on the road.
  • The Raiders gave up 74.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.8).
  • At home, Wright State made 0.1 more threes per game (6.2) than in road games (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Louisiana W 91-85 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Hofstra L 85-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Illinois State W 74-49 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 IUPUI - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/7/2023 Bethel (IN) - Wright State University Nutter Center

