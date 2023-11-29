Wright State vs. IUPUI November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon League schedule includes the Wright State Raiders (0-2, 0-0 Horizon League) against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1, 0-0 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Wright State Top Players (2022-23)
- Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)
- Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Osten: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Wright State vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wright State Rank
|Wright State AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|19th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|282nd
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|49th
|15
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
