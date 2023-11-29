Can we anticipate Yegor Chinakhov scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chinakhov stats and insights

  • In two of 12 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Chinakhov has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 13:55 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:41 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:27 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.