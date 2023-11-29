The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will host the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • The Penguins are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Vikings allow to opponents.
  • Youngstown State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Penguins are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 105th.
  • The Penguins average 9.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Vikings allow (65.3).
  • When Youngstown State totals more than 65.3 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.7 points per contest.
  • At home, the Penguins surrendered 7.3 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (76.9).
  • Youngstown State sunk 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Utah Tech W 75-68 Beeghly Center
11/19/2023 Lake Erie W 79-57 Beeghly Center
11/24/2023 @ Dayton L 77-69 UD Arena
11/29/2023 Cleveland State - Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
12/6/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.