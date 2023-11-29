The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will host the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Vikings allow to opponents.

Youngstown State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Penguins are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 105th.

The Penguins average 9.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Vikings allow (65.3).

When Youngstown State totals more than 65.3 points, it is 3-1.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.7 points per contest.

At home, the Penguins surrendered 7.3 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (76.9).

Youngstown State sunk 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule