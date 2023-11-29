How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will host the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- The Penguins are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Vikings allow to opponents.
- Youngstown State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Penguins are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 105th.
- The Penguins average 9.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Vikings allow (65.3).
- When Youngstown State totals more than 65.3 points, it is 3-1.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.7 points per contest.
- At home, the Penguins surrendered 7.3 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (76.9).
- Youngstown State sunk 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 2.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 75-68
|Beeghly Center
|11/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|W 79-57
|Beeghly Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 77-69
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
