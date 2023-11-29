The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Youngstown State's four outings has gone over 148.5 points.

Youngstown State has an average total of 147.2 in its contests this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Penguins have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Youngstown State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Penguins have played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Youngstown State.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 1 25% 74.3 153.2 72.8 138.1 150.5 Cleveland State 2 33.3% 78.9 153.2 65.3 138.1 145.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

Youngstown State compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Penguins put up nine more points per game (74.3) than the Vikings allow (65.3).

When Youngstown State totals more than 65.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 2-2-0 1-0 2-2-0 Cleveland State 4-2-0 2-0 2-4-0

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Youngstown State Cleveland State 14-3 Home Record 13-3 9-6 Away Record 7-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 84.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 13-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.