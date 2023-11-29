Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 29?
Should you bet on Zachary Werenski to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (four shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Werenski's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|0
|4
|20:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:50
|Away
|L 5-4
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
