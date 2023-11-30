Bruce Brown and the Indiana Pacers take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 27, Brown put up 11 points and two steals in a 114-110 loss against the Trail Blazers.

In this article, we break down Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 10.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.2 PRA -- 18.3 18.4 PR -- 15.5 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.8



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 9.8% and 9.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 98.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 26th in possessions per game with 107.8.

Conceding 109.1 points per game, the Heat are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Heat are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.7 per game, 16th in the NBA.

The Heat give up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/12/2023 28 10 6 1 0 0 1 6/9/2023 30 21 4 2 3 1 1 6/7/2023 29 5 2 0 1 3 0 6/4/2023 27 11 5 0 1 0 2 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

