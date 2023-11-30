The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 116 - Trail Blazers 105

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-11.2)

Cavaliers (-11.2) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.6

The Trail Blazers' .471 ATS win percentage (8-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .389 mark (7-11-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Cleveland does it more often (55.6% of the time) than Portland (41.2%).

The Cavaliers have a .545 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-5) this season, higher than the .294 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (5-12).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

With 111.7 points per game on offense, the Cavaliers rank 21st in the NBA. On defense, they cede 112.2 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

This year, Cleveland is grabbing 44.8 boards per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 44.3 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

The Cavaliers rank 18th in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.

So far this season, Cleveland is averaging 14.0 turnovers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

This season, the Cavaliers are draining 11.2 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.1% (20th-ranked) from three-point land.

