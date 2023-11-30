Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Today - November 30
The Cleveland Cavaliers' (10-8) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Thursday, November 30 game against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET.
The Cavaliers took care of business in their most recent game 128-105 against the Hawks on Tuesday. In the win, Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 40 points.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|3.1
|4.1
|0.8
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee)
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+
