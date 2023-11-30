Player props are listed for Evan Mobley and Jerami Grant, among others, when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Portland Trail Blazers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Mobley has averaged 16.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points less than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 10.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).

Mobley has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -189)

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 28.0 points per game, 1.5 more than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Thursday.

His 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Max Strus is averaging 14.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.7 more than Thursday's prop total.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

Strus averages 4.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Strus averages 2.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Grant's 23.4 points per game are 1.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 4.0 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Grant's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -114)

Thursday's points prop bet for Deandre Ayton is 13.5 points. That's 0.2 more than his season average of 13.3.

He has grabbed 11.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (10.5).

