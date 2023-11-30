Dallas (8-3) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Seattle (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Cowboys' upcoming tilt against Seahawks, review the page below, where we offer numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cowboys have led after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Seahawks have had the lead four times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent eight times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time in 11 games this season.

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

The Seahawks have lost the third quarter five times and outscored their opponent six times in 11 games this year.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Cowboys have lost the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent eight times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

The Seahawks have won the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in seven games.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have been winning after the first half in seven games, have been behind after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

The Seahawks have led five times, have been losing five times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 11 games this year, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.1 points on average in the second half.

Through 11 games this year, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

