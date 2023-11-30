Cowboys vs. Seahawks Player Props & Odds – Week 13
One of the top quarterbacks in football will be on display when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Before placing a player prop wager, keep reading for player props for the top contributors in this outing between the Cowboys and the Seahawks.
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165
Zach Charbonnet Touchdown Odds
- Charbonnet Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Charbonnet Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Rico Dowdle
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|87.5 (-113)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|280.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Jalen Tolbert
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|KaVonte Turpin
|-
|-
|9.5 (-113)
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|224.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|11.5 (-120)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
