Evan Mobley and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 128-105 win over the Hawks (his last game) Mobley posted 17 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mobley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.3 16.8 Rebounds 10.5 10.9 11.0 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.0 PRA -- 30.3 30.8 PR -- 27.2 27.8



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.1 per contest.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 112.5 points per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are 26th in the NBA, allowing 45.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.1 assists per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

Evan Mobley vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 35 21 12 3 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.