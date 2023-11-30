Obi Toppin and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the Miami Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 114-110 loss versus the Trail Blazers, Toppin put up nine points.

Below, we dig into Toppin's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.8 14.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 16.2 18.1 PR -- 15 16.5 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.2



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Toppin has made 4.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.1 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Toppin's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 98.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.8 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Obi Toppin vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 12 7 3 1 2 0 0 5/10/2023 12 2 6 0 0 0 0 5/8/2023 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 5/6/2023 17 5 3 1 1 1 1 5/2/2023 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/30/2023 31 18 8 0 4 0 1 3/29/2023 17 6 3 4 2 0 0 3/22/2023 12 3 4 1 1 0 0 3/3/2023 12 2 1 2 0 1 0 2/2/2023 14 7 2 0 1 0 0

