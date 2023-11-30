The Indiana Pacers (9-7) are dealing with just one player on the injury report ahead of a Thursday, November 30 game against the Miami Heat (10-8) at Kaseya Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pacers dropped their most recent game 114-110 against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-leading 33 points for the Pacers in the loss.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Questionable Heel 10.0 5.5 0.9

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Haywood Highsmith: Out (Back), Jimmy Butler: Out (Ankle), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee)

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

