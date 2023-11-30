The Miami Heat (10-8) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Pacers.

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (47.6%).

Indiana is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 24th.

The Pacers score 18.5 more points per game (127.6) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.1).

Indiana has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers average 127.1 points per game, 1.7 less than away (128.8). Defensively they give up 119.4 points per game at home, 17.2 less than away (136.6).

At home the Pacers are averaging 29.2 assists per game, 2.8 less than away (32).

Pacers Injuries