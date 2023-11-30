Player prop bet odds for Tyrese Haliburton and others are available when the Miami Heat host the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +114) 11.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -115)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.4 lower than his season scoring average of 25.9.

His rebounding average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Haliburton's assist average -- 11.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (11.5).

Haliburton averages 3.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +118)

The 15.5 points prop bet set for Myles Turner on Thursday is 1.3 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (16.8).

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (7.6) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (7.5).

Turner has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Thursday's points prop for Bruce Brown is 11.5. That is 0.1 more than his season average.

He pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brown's assists average -- 2.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Thursday's prop bet (2.5).

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

