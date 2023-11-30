Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Wayne County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wooster Christian School at Lawrence School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Sagamore Hills, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.