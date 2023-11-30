The Wright State Raiders (4-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (1-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up 6.6 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Raiders give up (69.3).

IUPUI is 1-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

The Raiders average 7.4 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Jaguars give up (82.2).

When Wright State totals more than 82.2 points, it is 2-0.

IUPUI is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

The Raiders shoot 44.3% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Jaguars allow defensively.

The Jaguars' 37.7 shooting percentage is 5.9 lower than the Raiders have given up.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Layne Ferrell: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Rachel Loobie: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG% Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Cara VanKempen: 8.5 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

