How to Watch the Wright State vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (4-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (1-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars put up 6.6 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Raiders give up (69.3).
- IUPUI is 1-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.
- The Raiders average 7.4 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Jaguars give up (82.2).
- When Wright State totals more than 82.2 points, it is 2-0.
- IUPUI is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Raiders shoot 44.3% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Jaguars allow defensively.
- The Jaguars' 37.7 shooting percentage is 5.9 lower than the Raiders have given up.
Wright State Leaders
- Alexis Hutchison: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Layne Ferrell: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Rachel Loobie: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Cara VanKempen: 8.5 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Indiana State
|W 72-63
|Hulman Center
|11/20/2023
|Slippery Rock (PA)
|W 82-45
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/27/2023
|Marshall
|W 89-78
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/30/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
