The Wright State Raiders (4-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (1-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Wright State vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars put up 6.6 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Raiders give up (69.3).
  • IUPUI is 1-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.
  • The Raiders average 7.4 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Jaguars give up (82.2).
  • When Wright State totals more than 82.2 points, it is 2-0.
  • IUPUI is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The Raiders shoot 44.3% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Jaguars allow defensively.
  • The Jaguars' 37.7 shooting percentage is 5.9 lower than the Raiders have given up.

Wright State Leaders

  • Alexis Hutchison: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
  • Layne Ferrell: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
  • Rachel Loobie: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
  • Cara VanKempen: 8.5 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

Wright State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Indiana State W 72-63 Hulman Center
11/20/2023 Slippery Rock (PA) W 82-45 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/27/2023 Marshall W 89-78 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/30/2023 IUPUI - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/3/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Illinois - Wright State University Nutter Center

