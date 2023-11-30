The Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Beeghly Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans put up 6.3 more points per game (66) than the Penguins allow (59.7).
  • Detroit Mercy is 4-1 when it scores more than 59.7 points.
  • Youngstown State is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66 points.
  • The 57.5 points per game the Penguins score are 8.8 fewer points than the Titans allow (66.3).
  • Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
  • Detroit Mercy has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.
  • The Penguins shoot 40.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Titans concede defensively.
  • The Titans shoot 43.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Penguins concede.

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Emily Saunders: 11.2 PTS, 66 FG%
  • Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Paige Shy: 9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Malia Magestro: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Dena Jarrells: 8.3 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Youngstown State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ West Virginia L 94-40 WVU Coliseum
11/24/2023 Rhode Island L 63-50 Orleans Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Arizona L 74-70 Orleans Arena
11/30/2023 Detroit Mercy - Beeghly Center
12/3/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
12/6/2023 Akron - Beeghly Center

