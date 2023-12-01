Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Adams County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lynchburg-Clay at Eastern High School - Winchester
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Winchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peebles High School at East Clinton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lees Creek, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Adams High School at West Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Seaman, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.