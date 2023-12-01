Allen County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spencerville at St. Henry

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: St. Henry, OH

St. Henry, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Pandora-Gilboa at Perry High School