Big 12 squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule in five games, including the Jackson State Tigers taking on the Kansas State Wildcats.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tennessee State Tigers at Cincinnati Bearcats 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Grambling Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Jackson State Tigers at Kansas State Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at TCU Horned Frogs 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

