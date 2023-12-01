The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Boone Jenner, take the ice Friday against the Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Jenner available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boone Jenner vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:29 per game on the ice, is 0.

In eight of 24 games this season Jenner has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Jenner has a point in 11 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In four of 24 games this year, Jenner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Jenner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Jenner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jenner Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 2 16 Points 1 11 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.