Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Butler County, Ohio. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elder at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beavercreek High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
