Friday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) at Fifth Third Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-45 and heavily favors Cincinnati to take home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 1.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bearcats claimed a 65-41 win against Kentucky.

Cincinnati vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 74, Tennessee State 45

Other Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bearcats took down the Toledo Rockets (No. 87 in our computer rankings) by a score of 71-60.

The Bearcats have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Cincinnati is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 87) on November 19

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 163) on November 25

81-62 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 332) on November 15

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 50.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 50.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Destiny Thomas: 6.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%

6.8 PTS, 57.1 FG% Mya Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) A'riel Jackson: 8.0 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (scoring 63.5 points per game to rank 230th in college basketball while allowing 66.0 per outing to rank 221st in college basketball) and have a -15 scoring differential overall.

