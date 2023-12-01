How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) go up against the Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up 20.2 fewer points per game (45.8) than the Bearcats give up to opponents (66.0).
- The Bearcats put up 63.5 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 60.7 the Tigers give up.
- Cincinnati has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 60.7 points.
- Tennessee State has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Bearcats are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 3.8% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (40.7%).
- The Tigers shoot 31.0% from the field, 8.6% lower than the Bearcats allow.
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 50.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Destiny Thomas: 6.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%
- Mya Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- A'riel Jackson: 8.0 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Colorado
|L 77-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|NC State
|L 79-45
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Kentucky
|W 65-41
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|12/1/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/10/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/13/2023
|Howard
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
