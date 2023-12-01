The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) go up against the Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up 20.2 fewer points per game (45.8) than the Bearcats give up to opponents (66.0).

The Bearcats put up 63.5 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 60.7 the Tigers give up.

Cincinnati has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Tennessee State has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.

The Bearcats are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 3.8% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (40.7%).

The Tigers shoot 31.0% from the field, 8.6% lower than the Bearcats allow.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 50.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 50.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Destiny Thomas: 6.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%

6.8 PTS, 57.1 FG% Mya Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) A'riel Jackson: 8.0 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Cincinnati Schedule