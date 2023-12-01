Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Clark County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedarville High School at Emmanuel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Springfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenon at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Lebanon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
