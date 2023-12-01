Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbiana County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Columbiana County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salem at Heartland Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lisbon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Reserve High School - Berlin Center at David Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lisbon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Liverpool High School at Beaver Falls Area High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Beaver Falls, PA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
