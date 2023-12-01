Dayton vs. Purdue Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 1
Friday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) and the Dayton Flyers (4-3) clashing at UD Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-61 win for heavily favored Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.
The Flyers enter this contest on the heels of a 74-63 win over Wichita State on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Dayton vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Dayton vs. Purdue Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 74, Dayton 61
Other A-10 Predictions
Dayton Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Flyers beat the Wichita State Shockers on November 25 by a score of 74-63.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Dayton is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-63 over Wichita State (No. 228) on November 25
- 75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 268) on November 20
- 75-54 over Stetson (No. 311) on November 24
- 91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 332) on November 12
Dayton Leaders
- Arianna Smith: 10 PTS, 12 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%
- Mariah Perez: 10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51 FG%
- Ivy Wolf: 12.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Destiny Bohanon: 11.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 34.8 FG%
Dayton Performance Insights
- The Flyers' -15 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.6 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.7 per outing (311th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.