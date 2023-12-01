The Dayton Flyers (4-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at UD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Dayton vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers' 64.8 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 72.7 the Flyers allow.

Dayton has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.

The Flyers average 8.3 more points per game (70.6) than the Boilermakers allow (62.3).

Dayton has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.

Purdue has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.

The Flyers shoot 41.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Boilermakers allow defensively.

The Boilermakers make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Flyers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 10 PTS, 12 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%

10 PTS, 12 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG% Mariah Perez: 10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51 FG%

10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51 FG% Ivy Wolf: 12.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

12.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Destiny Bohanon: 11.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

11.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 34.8 FG%

