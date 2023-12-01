Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Linden McKinley at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gahanna Lincoln High School at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonathan Alder at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at St. Charles Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Valley at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canfield at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
