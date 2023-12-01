Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Fulton County, Ohio, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clay High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Metamora, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pettisville at Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Delta, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
