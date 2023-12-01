Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elder at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Clermont High School at Turpin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Valley Christian Academy at Felicity-Franklin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Felicity, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reading High School at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bethel, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winton Woods at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clermont Northeastern at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.