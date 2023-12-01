Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Highland County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Highland County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Highland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lynchburg-Clay at Eastern High School - Winchester
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Winchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteoak at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ripley, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
