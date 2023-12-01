The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Iowa State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 110th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 344th.

The Cyclones score 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Blue Demons allow (75.2).

When Iowa State puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.

DePaul has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.4% from the field.

The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 349th.

The Blue Demons score an average of 70 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 55.9 the Cyclones give up.

DePaul is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State posted 72 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.

The Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.2).

At home, Iowa State averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than away from home (5.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in away games (29.4%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).

At home, DePaul drained 9.5 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 VCU W 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Virginia Tech L 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Texas A&M L 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 12/1/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 12/7/2023 Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum 12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M - James H. Hilton Coliseum

DePaul Upcoming Schedule