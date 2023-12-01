Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jefferson County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Conotton Valley High School at Edison High School - Richmond
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richmond, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
