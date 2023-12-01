The Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau included, will face the Ottawa Senators on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Gaudreau against the Senators, we have lots of info to help.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau's plus-minus this season, in 19:25 per game on the ice, is -3.

In three of 24 games this season, Gaudreau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 24 games this year, Gaudreau has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 24 games this season, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gaudreau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 3 11 Points 2 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

